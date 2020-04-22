Milind Soman Wishes Wife Ankita On Their Anniversary With Adorable Instagram Post

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. He is also known for completing one of the toughest marathon challenges, The Ironman. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in films and modelling-related shows. He is married to Anikta Konwar, and both of them make an adorable couple. The couple recently completed their second wedding anniversary, and Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a pic on his anniversary. Take a look at the post here.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate two years of marriage

Milind Soman took to his Instagram on April 22, 2020, to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with a post. In the post, he shared 3 pictures. In the first picture, he can be seen standing as Ankita sits beside him. In the second and third pic, the pictures are of them from their wedding day. Take a look at the post here.

Milind Soman captioned the picture by writing "..my day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way 🤗 its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy . p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me 😋😋😋. '..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one 😀❤". Ankita Konwar commented on the picture by writing "I love you with all of me!❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Ankita Konwar recently also shared a picture of the "best husband ever"

