Ankita Konwar's Photos In A Saree Will Inspire You To Wear One Right Away!

Milind Soman's wife and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is quite active on social media. The couple started dating a few years ago and tied the knot in 2018. Ankita Konwar was a flight attendant before she started running marathons and turned into a full-time athlete. You might have spotted her in athletic clothes a lot of times but, Ankita Konwar has a gorgeous collection of sarees, take a look

Ankita Konwar's photos

Ankita Konwar is from Guwahati, Assam and mostly shares pictures of her in traditional sarees. She is a part of the running group called Pinkathon and is also a representative of that group which empowers women. Ankita Konwar also holds a record of running marathons in traditional sarees, as you can see in the pictures above.

Ankita Konwar's photos went viral when she got married to Milind Soman. Their wedding was a minimal affair but it did make headlines. They tied the knot in traditional Maharashtrian and Assamese style. For both the ceremonies, she wore beautiful sarees and Ankita Konwar's photos went viral.

