Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman's Social Media PDA Will Make You Go 'Aww'

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have melted the hearts of their fans since the time they started dating. Their loving posts for each other on social media never fail to become the talk of the town. Ankita Konwar recently posted a picture with Milind that completely left fans in awe of the couple.

Here is what Ankita Konwar posted:

The picture shows Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Ankita is lovingly staring at Milind as they hug each other. Milind's smile towards the camera shows that he is also enjoying the moment. In the caption of the post, Ankita wrote a Spanish phrase:

"En vida y en muerte"

This phrase means "In life and in death". Ankita's picture received a lot of love from her followers. Milind was also quick to respond to the post. Milind, commenting on the post, said that he misses her. Ankita replied to his comment and wrote, "More more more".

It seems that the couple has been away from each other for a long time. The two have been posting about how they miss each other. Milind Soman had also shared a video with Ankita. In the caption, he wrote that he misses her a lot. In the video, Milind can be seen doing pushups as Ankita sits on top of him. A person commented whether it was Milind's daughter, pointing out the age difference between the couple. Milind was fast to comment that she wasn't born yet and Ankita commented "Zindabad" on her husband's epic comment.

Image Courtesy: Ankita Konwar Instagram

