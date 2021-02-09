Ankita Lokhande Grooves To Romantic Song, Wishes Boyfriend Vicky Jain 'happy Propose Day'

On Propose Day 2021, Ankita Lokhande dolled up at home and danced to the tunes of a romantic song for her beau, Vicky Jain. She took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she danced to the beats of Manwa Laage, sung by Arijit Singh. She pulled off a royal-blue Anarkali, wore minimal makeup, and left her hair to naturally bounce. Instagramming the video, Lokhande penned the lyrics of the song which read, "Kissi ka toh hoga hi tu, Kyu na tujhe main hi jeetu. Happy Propose Day, Vicky Jain."

As soon as Ankita Lokhande's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya was one of the firsts to drop a heart. A user wrote, "Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend is luckiest. May you live happily always," whereas another fan penned, "grateful." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts. Well, this is not the first time when the Pavitra Rishta star expressed her love for Vicky on social media.

Ankita proposes Vicky with a dance

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Receives Rose From His Little Fan On Rose Day; Actor Shares Picture

In December, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain jetted off to Goa for a good long vacation. The former shared many glimpses from her trip on Instagram. In one of the posts, she sat on over her boyfriend and enjoyed the view in Goa. The duo was accompanied by their friends and family. In another pic, Ankita and Vicky twinned in white outfits. "We are family. Who all are interested to go again?" asked Ankita in the caption. In the first week of December, the two lovebirds also jetted off to a snowy location.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Feb 6 Written Update: Police Arrests Samar, Anupamaa Shows Her New Avatar

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared another Reel in which she performed on Madhuri Dixit Nene's song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, from the movie titled Beta. The actor pulled off a yellow chiffon saree and wrote that an artist will always be an artist whether they perform on the small or big screen or even in an Instagram Reel. She also tagged Madhuri Dixit and mentioned that she has been a fan of hers, since forever.

Also Read | What's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Lata Up To After Quitting Daily Soaps? Here's A Look

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.