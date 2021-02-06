Ankita Lokhande Enacts Rani Mukherjee Dialogue With Aparna Dixit; Calls Latter A 'Chudail'

Actor Ankita Lokhande often shares fun videos on her social media and keeps her fans entertained. The actor recently made a reel video with her friend Aparna Dixit. In the video, Ankita called Aparna a 'chudail' (witch). Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reels here.

Ankita Lokhande calls Aparna Dixit 'Chudail'

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently reunited with her Pavitra Rishta co-actor Aparna Dixit. took to her Instagram to share a reel with Aparna on Rani Mukherjee's dialogue. The two enacted Rani's dialogue from the film Raja ki Aayegi Baarat. Ankita calls her a 'Chudail' as she uses a Hindi abusive word. Ankita and Aparna then enacted to be in a catfight. Ankita wore a red spaghetti top while Aparna wore blacktop and a maroon hairband.

Reactions to Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reel

Ankita's fans commented on her Instagram reel in numbers. They laughed on the video and said that the video is hilarious. Many fans wrote that the duo looks adorable in the video. Several fans commented with heart and fire emojis on the video. Take a look at the reactions on the video here:

Image credits: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

A sneak peek into Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Ankita shared a dance reel on her Instagram. She performed on the song Titli from Chennai Express starring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She wore a white Anarkali dress and twirled in it. She wrote, ''Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she began to fly." Ankita also shared a video with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Mishti Tyagi. The two performed on the song Daaru Desi from Cocktail sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Benny Dayal. Ankita wore a yellow cold shoulder top, blue denim and hoops to accessorize her look. Ankita also shared some snippets from her reunion with the two actors. They grooved to the song Voh dekhne Main Kaisi from the film London Paris New York. She wore a denim on denim outfit. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reels and pictures.

