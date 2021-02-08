Ankita Lokhande Raises Temperature In Yellow Chiffon Saree, Dancing On Iconic Song: WATCH

Ankita Lokhande is known for entertaining her fans on social media with her reels and pictures. The actor shared a reel performing on one of her favourite songs. She also mentioned that she is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit. Read further to see Ankita Lokhande's video as she grooves to the iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Enacts Rani Mukherjee Dialogue With Aparna Dixit; Calls Latter A 'Chudail'

Ankita Lokhande turns Dhak Dhak girl

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share a reel, dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the movie Beta. The actor rose the temperature as she grooved to the song in a yellow chiffon saree. The actor made sure she covered a huge space of her house while doing so. Ankita wrote that an artist will always be an artist whether they perform on the small or big screen or even in an Instagram reel. She added, "@madhuridixitnene forever fan of yours Ma’am". Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reel on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

Also Read | Will Ankita Lokhande Return As Archana In 'Pavitra Rishta 2'? Read Details

Reactions to Ankita Lokhande's video

Fans of Ankita have commented on the video in numbers. They have mentioned that she has set the floor on fire with her moves. A fan called her a queen and said that she loves watching Ankita's reels. Others sent in heart and fire emojis complimenting the actor for her steamy dance on Madhuri Dixit's song. Take a look at the comments here:

Image source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Rejoices As 'Manikarnika' Completes 2 Years Of It's Release

A sneak peek into Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Ankita recently reunited with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Aparna Dixit. The duo enacted a dialogue from Rani Mukherjee's film Raja ki Aayegi Baarat. In the video, Ankita calls Aparna a Chudail (witch) and the two start having a catfight. Ankita also shared a dance video of herself performing on the song Titli from the movie Chennai Express. She wore a white Anarkali dress as she showcased her graceful moves. She wrote, "Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she began to fly". She also shared a set of pictures as she was dressed in casuals. She wore a blue printed top with blue denim. She wrote that she is different and not less in the caption. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reels and pictures.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande 'vibes High' In Pink; Says 'it Takes Makeup To Look Natural'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.