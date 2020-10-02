Ankita Lokhande Cannot Replace Her '7 Wonders Of Life', Shares Importance Of Family

Actor Ankita Lokhande aptly knows how to spread positivity amongst fans with her inspiring social media posts. Be it sharing quotes or warm family pictures, her fans hail the actor for being optimistic and keep her endearing spirits high. Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video that unveils her ‘7 wonders of life’ on Friday, October 2. Not only is the video winning the hearts of her fans, but it also shares the importance of family bond which, in the race of life is often forgotten by many. Here’s a quick glimpse of Ankita’s ‘7 wonders of life’.

Mother

The video shared by Ankita begins her list with the most important person in her life, her mother. The clips articulate how; every mother should be loved because they are the one who has carried their babies for 9 months. Moreover, every mother loves their children forever.

ALSO READ| Ankita Lokhande Reveals The Answer To The Eternal Question 'How To Be Happy?'

Father

A father is the first person to deal with all the obstacles just to see his kids smile. Lokhande with the video explains that everyone should love their father because they sacrifice everything for the happiness of their child.

Sibling

The list continues with the mention of siblings with whom everyone learns the art of ‘sharing and caring’. A sister is the second blessing in one’s life after their mother and a brother, though unable to express himself, always loves his family.

ALSO READ| Ankita Lokhande’s Day Out On The Beach With Her Mother Is Full Of Fun And Frolic

Friends

After family, a friend is a person who teaches everyone how to respect people with distinct opinions and perspectives. Ankita’s video compares friends with stars, whom one cannot often see but everyone knows they will stand by you.

Love

Moving ahead the video then explains the value of a lover. It is a feeling that teaches everyone the value of sacrifice and compromise. The feeling of love makes everyone fight anything in the world just to be together.

ALSO READ| Ankita Lokhande Asks Sushant's Fan To 'take Down' Disturbing Video, Makes An Appeal

Children

Children always teach one how to be selfless and with their arrival, people learn how to keep some else first before themselves.

Grandchildren

Ankita’s video concludes her ‘wonders list’ on Grandchildren who makes everyone want to live their life all over again.

In the end, the video shared by Ankita also articulates that one must never forget the importance of family and give them time enough time from their busy schedule. The moral of the video stresses on the fact that a family doesn’t need to be ‘perfect’, it just should stand ‘united’.

ALSO READ| Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput Justice Movement Gathering Momentum In USA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.