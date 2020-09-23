Ankita Lokhande Reveals The Answer To The Eternal Question 'How To Be Happy?'

Keeping a positive attitude and staying happy seems to be one of the most important things for actor Ankita Lokhande. The actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram account, in a beautiful white saree. Not only did the picture win the hearts of her fans, but she also put up a positive caption with her picture, that made her fans happy.

Ankita Lokhanda reveals how to be happy every day

Ankita Lokhande was dressed in a beautiful net saree, which had intricate chicken work done on it. She paired her white saree with a beautiful white blouse, as she stood and posed for a picture. She kept her look simple and opted for a simple white bindi and large diamond earrings to go with her outfit. Ankita Lokhande left her hair open as she was seen laughing and smiling in all her pictures.

The Manikarnika actor not only won the hearts of her fans with her pretty happy-go-lucky pictures, but her caption spoke a lot about her positive mood. The actor gave an ultimate answer to the question, “How to be happy ?”(sic). Ankita Lokhande shared that one must decide every morning that they are in a good mood and that will ultimately make them happy.

Ankita Lokhande often posts happy and positive posts on her Instagram account and did not come as a surprise to her fans when she posted this picture with a positive note.

Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines in the news for several reasons these days. She was one of the first celebrities who took a stand for a CBI enquiry for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta actor was in a relationship with the late actor for 6 long years before they separated in 2016. On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was seen in the film Baaghi 3, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

