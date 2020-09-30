Ankita Lokhande’s Day Out On The Beach With Her Mother Is Full Of Fun And Frolic

Ankita Lokhande is known for sharing some warm and lovely pictures of her fond moments with her family. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story to share some fun posts of her day out on the beach with her mother. The actor shared some delightful boomerang videos from the beachside along with her mother in the post.

Ankita Lokhande's fun day out on the beach

Talking about the same, in one of the posts, the actor can be seen posing in a boomerang video near the beachside. She can be seen donning a full-sleeved printed grey kurta along with white flared pants with her hair tied to a neat bun. She also shared a boomerang video of hers climbing the stairs from near the beachside along with an excited expression. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor also shared a similar video of her mother which made way for an endearing sight. Take a look at some of the stills from the actor's posts.

Ankita Lokhande's heartfelt post for her parents on Daughters' Day

Recently, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote the sweetest words on the occasion of Daughters' Day on Sunday along with a photo with her parents. Her father, Shashikant Lokhande, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, and the actor's emotional post for both, her "Maa and Paa" has touched the hearts of her fans on social media.

She wrote sharing the same, "I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u, Thanks so much for everything. I’m very very proud to be ur daughter, I and Arpan are very lucky to have parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa, I love u to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world, Parents are priceless." Take a look at the heartwarming post shared by the actor.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. She was seen alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. She had played the role of Riteish's love interest in the same.

