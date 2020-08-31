Ankita Lokhande Looks 'too Sweet' In Beautiful Pink Saree Winning Netizens' Heart

Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande has been winning hearts on the internet with her different traditional outfits. She nailed her yellow saree look and also nailed her red saree look during Ganpati and Gauri Pujan. On Saturday, that is August 29, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture in a beautiful pink saree, winning over the hearts of her fans, again. Check out Ankita Lokhande's new saree look, that has been winning over netizens' hearts.

Ankita Lokhande's traditional look is too sweet

Ankita Lokhande posted a bunch of pictures in a saree, on her Instagram account. She wore a light pink saree with a golden border and paired it with a matching coloured, half-sleeve blouse. The actor went for a no-accessory look and only wore a pair of large gold earrings with her outfit. Ankita Lokhande went for a simple, yet beautiful makeup look.

She used some kajal and mascara to highlight her beautiful eyes and used a pink lipstick and a bindi to complete her look. Ankita Lokhande posted the pictures with a caption that spoke about women being strong. Her caption said that women cry over little things, but handle problems in life with a smile, further adding a hashtag power of women.

Ankita Lokhande's fans came out and commented below her picture. While many of her fans left heart emojis under her picture, several called her beautiful & pretty. One of Ankita Lokhande's fans also praised her saree and mentioned that she looked gorgeous in it.

Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame when she started appearing in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later appeared in several other TV shows and made her debut in Bollywood with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Ankita Lokhande played the character of Jhalkaribai in the film. She also starred in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor.

