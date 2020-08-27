Ankita Lokhande Exposes Rhea's 'Sushant Was Claustrophobic' Claim With Flight Sim Video

Hours after Sushant Singh Rajput's family appealed to the people of India to not allow the telecast of an interview of Rhea Chakraborty wherein a platform was afforded to vilify Sushant, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has slammed the kind of questioning in the interview. Taking to Twitter, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant in which the late actor is seen flying a jet, which is in stark contrast to the claims made by accused Rhea in her interview.

Speaking about the Europe Trip - that is under the scanner of investigative agencies - and continuing to purport her 'bipolar' angle about Suhsant, Rhea in the interview has claimed that Sushant consumed a medicine before boarding the flight as he felt claustrophobic. She also claimed that Sushant had told her that he always feels claustrophobic in a flight and that he had been consuming medicine related to the same since 2013.

In a sharp rebuttal to the claims made by Rhea, Ankita Lokhande shared a proof stating that Sushant always wanted to fly. She asked - 'Is this claustrophobia?' In the video, Sushant is seen setting the system in a Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator just before the take-off and is heard giving flying instructions. Watch the video below:

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Sushant had in August 2018 shared the same video on his Instagram with caption: “#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! ‘GET A FLYING LICENSE !!’ Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly..,” he captioned the video. He had later deleted that post, however, it is still on the late actor's Facebook account.

READ | Sushant's family appeals to all Indians to not allow telecast of accused Rhea's interview

Sushant's family appeals to block interview

Expressing their outrage at the act and manner of a television news channel giving a platform to accused number 1 Rhea Chakraborty before her potential summons, Sushant's family has appealed to the people of India to not allow the telecast of the interview.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta has demanded custodial interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and said that if the interview is allowed then it is a "slap on the face of 130 crore Indians." She has also called it an "utter disgrace" that a television channel is promoting an interview with accused number 1 in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview," she said in a series of tweets. She also urged that the Government of India should not allow the prime accused in Sushant’s death case to do “publicity stunts”.

Shweta has also umbraged at the manner of questioning being applied in Rhea Chakraborty's interview, wherein she's given the opportunity to vilify and typecast Sushant Singh Rajput along the depression and bipolar angles that were purported and panned by all who knew him.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

READ | "Rhea had been poisoning Sushant for a long time": SSR's father says "she's his killer"

"She's his killer, arrest her": SSR's father

Responding to Republic's stunning twin newsbreak regarding a drug nexus and purging of Sushant's data from his equipment and devices, the late actor's father KK Singh has urged the investigative agencies to immediately arrest Rhea. In a video appeal, he alleges that Rhea had sedated Sushant and she is the murderer.

Sushant's father KK Singh who was the one who filed the first FIR in the case naming Rhea, said: "Rhea had been poisoning my son for a long time. She is his killer. I urge the investigative agency to arrest Rhea and other accomplices."

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik reaches CBI guest house; tracked back to their house

READ | NCB to summon Rhea Chakraborty first as shocking drug cartel angle emerges in Sushant case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.