"Rhea Had Been Poisoning Sushant For A Long Time": SSR's Father Says "she's His Killer"

With multiple grievous angles regarding the role of Rhea Chakraborty amid the Sushant Singh Rajput death case coming to light, a news channel is facing the wrath of netizens for giving the first-accused a platform to garner sympathy before her potential summons. Responding to Republic's stunning twin newsbreak regarding a drug nexus and purging of Sushant's data from his equipment and devices, the late actor's father KK Singh has urged the investigative agencies to immediately arrest Rhea. In a video appeal, he alleges that Rhea had sedated Sushant and she is the murderer.

Sushant's father KK Singh who was the one who filed the first FIR in the case naming Rhea, said: "Rhea had been poisoning my son for a long time. She is his killer. I urge the investigative agency to arrest Rhea and other accomplices."

#BREAKING | Sushant Singh Rajput's father releases video statement; demands Rhea Chakraborty's immediate arrest; Tune in for #LIVE developments here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/qiOqSKz7cb — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2020

Just a while earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and demanded the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty and expressed outrage at a television news channel giving a platform to the accused Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the channel started promoting their interview with Accused No.1 Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform. She appealed to the Central Government that the prime accused in Sushant’s death case should not be permitted to do “publicity stunts”.

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The controversy about Accused Number 1 Rhea Chakraborty being given a platform on a national news channel comes even before her potential summons and potential appearance before the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Three central agencies have now registered cases owing to multiple grievous angles including the narcotics-dealing coming to light and Sushant's housemates making a startling confession to the CBI that blows the lid off the events that took place in the lead-up to SSR's death on June 14.

Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/yGkXRHu24R — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had responded to questions being raised over Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp texts purporting what looked like an attempt to drug someone without their knowledge. "If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder," he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 4-member team to Mumbai on Friday. On Thursday itself, NCB sources told Republic that Rhea will be the first to be summoned.

Earlier, the ED had apprised the CBI of the narcotics link. The ED is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of the ED interrogation were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel. The AIIMS panel has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle.

Meanwhile, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, whose involvement has come under the spotlight, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda are also under the scanner of the agencies.

