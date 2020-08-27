Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Reaches CBI Guest House; Tracked Back To Their House 

In a fresh and significant development, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Thursday reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai where interrogations by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are in progress for the 7th straight day. Showik reached the CBI base at 9:54 am. He left from the guest just a short while later, with Republic on his trail.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case of the late actor had grilled Showik multiple times for hours. At the time that Showik entered, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were at the DRDO guest house where they are being grilled.

NCB to summon Rhea

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic.

Sushant's family lambasts news channel

Earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family expressed outrage at a television news channel for giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the channel started promoting their interview with Accused No.1 Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform.

Naming the news channel that has been promoting an interview with Rhea Chakrabarty, Shweta said that it will be a “slap on the face of 130 crore Indians” who are fighting for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The controversy about Accused Number 1 Rhea Chakrabarty being given a platform on a national news channel comes even before her potential summons and potential appearance before the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Three central agencies have now registered cases owing to multiple grievous angles including the narcotics-dealing coming to light and Sushant's housemates making a startling confession to the CBI that blows the lid off the events that took place in the lead-up to SSR's death on June 14.

