Sushant's Family Appeals To All Indians To Not Allow Telecast Of Accused Rhea's Interview

Expressing their outrage at the act and manner of a television news channel giving a platform to accused number 1 Rhea Chakraborty to garner sympathy before her potential summons, Sushant's family has appealed to the people of India to not allow the telecast of the interview.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta has demanded custodial interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and said that if the interview is allowed then it is a "slap on the face of 130 crore Indians." She has also called it an "utter disgrace" that a television channel is promoting an interview with accused number 1 in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview," she said in a series of tweets. She also urged that Government of India should not allow the prime accused in Sushant’s death case to do “publicity stunts”.

Shweta has also umbraged at the manner of questioning being applied in Rhea Chakraborty's interview, wherein she's given the opportunity to vilify and typecast Sushant Singh Rajput along the depression and bipolar angles that were purported and panned by all who knew him.

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe LIVE Updates: NCB lodges case; Sandip Ssingh in Mumbai

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The controversy about Accused Number 1 Rhea Chakrabarty being given a platform on a national news channel comes even before her potential summons and potential appearance before the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Three central agencies have now registered cases owing to multiple grievous angles including the narcotics-dealing coming to light and Sushant's housemates making a startling confession to the CBI that blows the lid off the events that took place in the lead-up to SSR's death on June 14.

READ | Sushant's family lambasts news channel for giving platform to Rhea, calls it a 'disgrace'

"She's his killer, arrest her": SSR's father

Responding to Republic's stunning twin newsbreak regarding a drug nexus and purging of Sushant's data from his equipment and devices, the late actor's father KK Singh has urged the investigative agencies to immediately arrest Rhea. In a video appeal, he alleges that Rhea had sedated Sushant and she is the murderer.

Sushant's father KK Singh who was the one who filed the first FIR in the case naming Rhea, said: "Rhea had been poisoning my son for a long time. She is his killer. I urge the investigative agency to arrest Rhea and other accomplices."

#BREAKING | Sushant Singh Rajput's father releases video statement; demands Rhea Chakraborty's immediate arrest; Tune in for #LIVE developments here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/qiOqSKz7cb — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2020

READ | "Rhea had been poisoning Sushant for a long time": SSR's father says "she's his killer"

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik reaches CBI guest house; tracked back to their house

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.