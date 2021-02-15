Ankita Lokhande goes on date with beau in Shimla, tells Rashami, 'I'm your Valentine'

Shimla was the venue for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as they celebrated Valentine’s Day on Sunday. Snow and a stunning candle-lit dinner were the highlights as the couple basked in some romantic moments. They were not alone too, as the former’s close friend Rashami Desai too joined in the celebrations.

Dressed in woollen jackets, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s confusion initially was if their camera was recording them as they had a meal together. Later, the Manikarnika star spent some on a trip to have fun in the snow and was delighted to see her beau enjoy archery.

In the evening, Vicky arranged a grand surprise dinner, with beautiful decoration to the table, with red balloons and more.

In a surprise, Rashami Desai too landed and joined the duo for the celebrations, as revealed on Ankita’s Instagram stories. Ankita was heard telling Rashami, ‘I am always your Valentine’ as he also wished Rashami for her birthday a day before. They were seen singing the song Agar Tum Sath Ho together.

Meanwhile, Ankita has been making headlines for her dance videos on Instagram that she has regularly been sharing. Recent videos like the one on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Are Re Are became a talking point.

On the professional front, there are reports that she will soon feature in the sequel of the hit show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring late actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3, where she featured in a cameo.

