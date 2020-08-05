Ankita Lokhande Has Only 'gratitude' Post Centre's Decision Of CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend and close confidante took to Instagram on Wednesday after the solicitor general of India informed the Supreme Court that CBI has accepted Bihar Government's request for them to conduct the investigation of the actor's death, and shared a post with the note, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived..".

She captioned the post, "Gratitude" and tagged late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Have a look:

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be depressed. The 'Manikarnika' star also stated that he could not commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life, and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win.

Lokhande also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step." and alleged that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took away his own life. She recalled that Sushant had always been a very happy-go-lucky person and had faced bigger adversities in life when they were in a relationship.

Conveying her gratitude to Arnab for supporting 'justice' for Sushant, Ankita concluded, “I just put out Instagram story ‘Truth wins’ and I believe that whatever is the truth will come out."

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

