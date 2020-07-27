Ankita Lokhande Sends "hearts And Hugs" To Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a photo that featured her brother and their chats, Ankita Lokhande sent her love to Shweta. Sushant's sister also shared some childhood memories of her with the late actor. Read ahead to know what she shared and how Ankita Lokhande reacted to the post-

Ankita Lokhande sends virtual hug to SSR’s sister

On July 27, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured the late actor and his chats with her from June 10, 2020. In the photo, fans can see that SSR’s sister was calling him to meet her and he stated that he really wants to meet her. It also had a photo of Shweta’s wedding.

SSR’s sister captioned this post with a heart-warming story from their childhood. After an hour of this post, Ankita Lokhande took to her official social media handle and commented on this photo with a heart and a virtual hug icon. Here is the social media post and Lokhande’s reaction to it:

In the post’s caption, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister talked about how one day, when Sushant was a child, he sneaked out of his school building and walked half a kilometre to meet his sister. A young Shweta managed to sneak him into her classroom, but they got caught during the attendance. Somehow the class teacher allowed this but a few periods later he had to go.

In the post, SSR’s sister also talked about how she was a protective big sister as Rajput was younger than her. She also stated that as kids, the two were inseparable and everyone called them "Gulshan Gudiya". Later Shweta Singh got married and had to go to the U.S, while Sushant established a successful career in Bollywood, making the whole family proud.

SSR’s sister also said that she wished it was just a nightmare. “I only wish I could have protected him from everything. I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more”, stated Shweta Singh.

