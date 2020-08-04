Amid Sushant's Case, Ankita Lokhande's 'listening To My Higher Self' Post Can't Be Ignored

Ankita Lokhande has been very vocal about the tragic death of Sushant. She recently featured in an exclusive interview with the editor in chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, where she claimed that she did not believe that Sushant was depressed. Ankita Lokhande also talked about how Sushant should have had support from his loved ones during his time of need. Recently, Ankita Lokhande shared a thoughtful post on Instagram where she revealed her current state of mind and wanted to 'listen to her higher self'.

Ankita Lokhande shares an inspiring quote during these trying times

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared the above image and quote. In the caption for the image, the actor wrote, "#listeningtomyhigherself," revealing that the post was a reflection of her current state of mind. Ankita Lokhande shared a popular quote from 'Ara'. Below is the powerful quote that Ankita Lokhande shared on her social media page.

"They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime and to each, I bowed and said, "Not for me. I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born, and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold."

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two then started dating and were in a committed relationship for seven years. However, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh later broke up for unspecified reasons and parted ways.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the celebrities who has only recently spoken about the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In her latest interview, the actor talked about Sushant's shift to Bollywood and how he could not have been someone who suffered from depression. She also supported his family and hoped to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police are still investigating the case but many fans are now calling for a CBI probe. Several actors and fans believe that Sushant Singh Rajput was pushed to suicide due to nepotism in Bollywood.

