Ankita Lokhande And 'partner' Join Sushant's Fans In #Plant4SSR Initiative; Pen Note

Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many dreams. Apart from his plans to perform activities like meditation upto June 29, till two weeks after his death, a list of his 50 dreams had made headlines. Now, as his family, friends and fans participated in numerous initiatives to honour him, they decided to fulfill one of those dreams, the 11th one, to plant 1000 trees, with the #Plant4SSR initiative.

Ankita Lokhande joins #Plant4SSR initiative

Ankita Lokhande joined the fans and family of Sushant by planting in memory of her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend. The actor was accompanied by her ’partner in almost everything’ as ‘Hatchi and mamma’ participated in the initiative on their balcony. The Manikarnika star is seen posing sweetly with her mud-filled hands, as Hatchi looked curiously. Ankita wrote that the initiative was 'our way to remember SSR', as they fulfilled one of his dreams.

While Sushant’s pet Fudge has become popular among his fans now, his earlier dog Scotch, which they had with them when they were living together, is still with Ankita.

#Plant4SSR initiative

The #Plant4SSr initiative is being held from 8AM to 8PM on Sunday. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was among those to spread the word on this initiative, sharing a photo of the Chhichhore star delightedly planting. She termed it as a ‘wonderful constructive way’ to remember the star by ‘fulfilling his dreams.’

And let’s not forget our tomorrow’s campaign #Plant4SSR. Can’t wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams. 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AZAtkm2zj8 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 12, 2020

Earlier, Shweta has led numerous other initiatives, like ‘Justice for Sushant’, ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, to keep tributes pouring in for the late star . Another initiative that the ‘SSRians’ are planning in a grand way now has been the ‘Flag 4 SSR’ campaign.

