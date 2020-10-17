Ankita Lokhande Looks Stunning In Typical Maharashtrian Avatar, Renders Fans Speechless

Ankita Lokhande kickstarted the festive season of Navratri with a photoshoot where she's dressed in green and maroon coloured traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree and bedecked with golden jewellery almost like a bride. The Manikarnika actor made jaws drop with her avatar as she shared pictures and videos from the said photoshoot on her Instagram page along with an unfalteringly Marathi loving caption. She expressed "Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides toooooâ¤ï¸" while she tagged the post with praise for the culture.

Have a look:

Fans and followers on Instagram are seemingly at a loss of words because of Ankita's stunning Marathi look in the pictures. Most of the comments are that of heart and fire emojis while some users have called her gorgeous and beautiful. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Mahesh Shetty also conveyed how beautiful Ankita looked through their comments on the post.

Ankita Lokhande has recently been at the forefront in fighting for justice for her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput who died under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra on June 14 this year. She has been actively participating in various social media initiatives to honour the late actor by fulfilling his dreams.

However, she also recently shared updates of her father Shashikant Lokhande's health with her fans on social media. He was recently discharged from the hospital after almost 15 days. She posted a series of adorable pictures with her father and captioned the post with a sweet note for him.

She wrote, "Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family â¤ï¸. Thanku everyone for prayers and love."

