Ankita Lokhande Looks Beguiling As She Flaunts Her Traditional Avatar; See Pictures

Ankita Lokhande, popularly known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta, is quite famous in every Indian household. Ankita shared a series of stories on her Instagram revealing her new look in traditional style.

The actor posted four pictures that revealed her new look. In the pictures, Ankita was seen with a new hair updo. Wearing a bhindi and light makeup look Ankita was seen looking stunning as ever.

Her hair was neatly tucked at the back and she wore heavy jewellery that complimented the look. To add more effect to the look Ankita added the background song titled Roshni Se by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik and Anu Malik. Take a look at the pictures below:

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram

Ankita, who has been on the news due to the death of her co-star and friend Shushant Singh Rajput, is quite popular on social media. Her Instagram followers are about 2.8M and she is always seen interacting with her fans and followers. Ankita posted a series of pictures flaunting another hair updo.

In the picture, Ankita was seen laughing and smiling as she flaunted her braided hair. Her caption read, “In love with my braids. Maa tere jaisa yaar kaha, thanku maa totally loving it”. Many of her fans appreciated her smile while some of them commented, “ you are looking soo pretty” “braid queen”. Take a look at the picture below:

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita and Sushant were co-stars in the show Pavitra Rishta, one of the most popular shows of the Indian television industry. The duo was much loved as a couple gained popularity soon after its release. Ankita who dated Shushant for six years before they parted ways, is still in touch with his family even after his demise.

His family and friends decided to honour him by fulfilling one of his 50 dreams-to plant 1000 trees- with the #Plant4SSR initiative. Ankita joined them too as she posted a picture of planting a tree in his memory. Check it out

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. While the cause of death was termed as suicide, many of his fans and friends led movements to order a CBI probe into the case. Currently, the CBI, ED and NCB are probing various angles of the case.

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

