Ankita Lokhande Performs Gauri Ganpati Pooja With Her Mother; See Photos And Videos

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to share a picture of her mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande praying to Lord Ganesha along with her. The two look extremely gorgeous in their sarees. Read on to know more about their post:

Check out Ankita Lokhande's post for her mother

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Pet Dog's 'early Morning Pranayam'; Watch

Ankita captioned the series of posts with 'Maaaaa' and a heart. The actress and her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande are seen praying and worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesh. The actor has posted a series of 9 pictures posing with her mother in different parts of the house. We see Ankita Lokhande decked up in a maroon silk saree effortlessly. Her mother on the other side appears in a bright yellow saree. They both completed their looks with Maharashtrian nose rings and other traditional jewellery pieces.

Ankita Lokhande received loads of appreciation for this post by various celebrities. The post received several likes and positive comments from her fans. Some also sent their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to her.

Take a look at the celebrities that commented on the post:

Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi And Ankita Lokhande Give Ethnic Fashion Cues This Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Every year, the Lokhande family celebrated Gauri pooja during the Ganpati Festival. Gauri Ganpati Pooja is an important part of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a three-day affair that takes place during Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha in Anuradha Nakshatra. Gauri Ganpati differs from place to place.

In the upload, the actress is seen performing Gauri Pooja with her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande. Two idols of Goddess Gauri were being worshipped by the mother-daughter duo with elaborate rituals.

A few minutes later, she also posted a series of pictures of herself standing in front of the idol with folded hands. She captioned that post as “Vishwas #prayers.” A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share a small video of Ganesha idol that she has got home this year and wrote a heart-touching message. She mentioned in the post that she has always had a special bond with Lord Ganesh.

Ankita Lokhande gained popularity with her award-winning role in Pavitra Rishta. She made her film debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and also appeared in the action-thriller Baaghi 3.

Also read | Amruta Khanvilkar And Himanshu Welcome Ganpati Bappa, Ankita Lokhande Says, 'kitti Cute'

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.