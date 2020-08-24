Ankita Lokhande Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Pet Dog's 'early Morning Pranayam'; Watch

On Monday, August 24, actor Ankita Lokhande shared a video on her social media, which featured her pet dog Hatchi. As the video started, Ankita is seen taking the camera towards Hathchi, who is sitting in the balcony. As the video progresses, Ankita can be heard saying that her dog is practising early morning pranayam while breathing fresh air. As soon as her dog looks at the camera, Ankita bursts out in laughter as Hathchi is wearing a bindi. She also compliments her pet dog in Marathi.

After playing for a while with the dog, Ankita ended the video while asking Hathchi about the morning. Instagramming the video, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Early morning". Scroll down to take a look at Ankita's recent video post.

Ankita Lokhande's early morning pranayam

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to bag more than 75k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of her fans poured in love as they flooded the comments section with heart-eye emoticons. Another user wrote, "Bindi so cool" while another asserted, "Mast". On the other side, actor Vindhya Tiwary wrote, "Soooo cuteeeee".

A peek into Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Interestingly, her pet dog has often featured in her numerous posts. A couple of weeks back, she shared a monochrome picture, in which she was seen sharing a warm hug with her dog. Showering love on Hathchi, she wrote, "The best therapist has fur and four legs". The post garnered love on the internet.

The Pavitra Rishta actor is quite active on social media as she keeps fans updated with her whereabouts. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lokhande wished everyone while chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. She also urged everyone to pray to Bappa with a full heart. Along with that, she also used the hashtags #GayatriMantra4SSR, as she shared the video of the Ganesh idol at her home, with the Gayatri Mantra playing in the background.

Not only this, but the Manikarnika actor has often supported the various initiatives for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, she had lit a lamp and a candle, as fans and netizens gathered for various movements. Ankita also participated in the #GlobalPrayers4SSR by posting a snap of her folded hands and also sharing a video of her prayer space at home.

