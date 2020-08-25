Divyanka Tripathi And Ankita Lokhande Give Ethnic Fashion Cues This Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

With the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrities are putting their best fashion foot forward and enthralling fans with ethnic Indian ensembles. From traditional to contemporary, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has witnessed several television stars rocking the style game. If you have been looking for some ethnic outfit inspiration for the season, here’s taking a look at a few noteworthy trends that have been spotted.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi, took to Instagram, to share a picture of her donning a gorgeous pink sharara suit. Her full sleeves Kurta features a golden border, which can also be seen in her organza dupatta and sharara. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, Divyanka opted for pink lips and highlighted cheeks. The actor’s dupatta also has pom-pom work on it. Smiling bright, she can be seen sitting beneath her Ganpati idol as he strikes a pose.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actor picked up a stunning red and pink combination to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Rather than opting for a usual salwar suit, she chose to wear a modernised version of it. Donning a sleeveless crop blouse, she paired it up with sharara pants. Nia tucked her dupatta sideways with the help of a belt that was wrapped around her waist. To accessorise her look, she opted for massive drop-down earrings. Golden eyes and bold red lips completed her look.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah turned up her fashion game by wearing a beautiful baby pink lehenga. She layered her off-shoulder blouse with a crisp dupatta which was wrapped around like a saree. Her lehenga features intrinsic shiny work done all over it. Donning a maantika, she also opted for a heavy choker neckpiece and bangles to complete her look.

Kritika Kamra

The Mitron actor to share her picture in a splendid grey sharara suit. The full sleeves Kurta was matched with an organza sharara. Her dupatta and sharara pants feature shiny work done in a silver thread all over it. She kept her look simple by accessorising only with earrings and a matching ring. Sleek hair left open rounded off her look.

(Promo Image Source: Nia Sharma, Kritika Kamra & Helly Shah Instagram)