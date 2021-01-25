Ankita Lokhande Rejoices As 'Manikarnika' Completes 2 Years Of It's Release

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who made her movie debut with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is rejoicing as the film has completed two years in the entertainment industry. The actor went on to share a video of her character and details about it. Along with the video, the actor also penned a long note describing her feeling towards the movie. On seeing this post, fans went all out to praise the actor and write all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande went on ‘to share a three-minute video showcasing her role as Jhalkari Bai in the movie. In the video, one can see some behind the scenes clipping where she can be seen practising fighting with the sword. Apart from that few shots of the film are also shown in the video. Ankita also shared pictures and a few fun photo that is truly unmissable. The video saw the poster of the film.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a long note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Celebrating 2 years of mankarnika â¤ï¸”. She added, “Debuting with such film and such characters was never easy but yes playing #jhalkaribai was one of my best decisions”. She concluded saying, “Congratulations team #Manikarnika and @zeestudiosofficial for the 2years completion â¤ï¸ðŸ•ŠðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #harhaahadev #manikarnika #2yearsofjhalkaribai #debut”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the video was shared by Ankita Lokhande, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her role in the film, while some went on to talk about the actor’s acting skills and personality. One of the users wrote, “Superrr”. While the other one wrote, “this is beauty”. Take a look at the post below.

About the film

Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film Manikarnika is about the story of Rani Lakshmibai, who was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Rule. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in lead roles. Check out the trailer below.

