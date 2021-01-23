Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post For SSR To Krystle's BF - What TV Celebs Shared Last Week

The television industry has been doing quite interesting things during the last week. From Ankita Lokhande sharing memories with SSR on his birth anniversary to Nia Sharma sharing candid picture with Shivin Narang from Shimla. Read along and take a look at what TV celebs were up to last week.

TV Celebrities Top Instagram post in the last week

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post for SSR

January 21,2021 marked the 35th birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As many from the industry posted in his remembrance, so did Ankita Lokhande who shared a fun video of the actor with her dog Scotch as the two ran around her house and played fetch. She wrote, “…These are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable. #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho, happy birthday to u. U will be missed” followed by the hashtag #memoriesforlife.

Nia Sharma's Instagram post with Shivin Narang from Shimla

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram to share candid moments with actor Shivin Narang as they had a good laugh. She claims that they were spotting monkeys as she wrote “We were just spotting Monkeys together ðŸ’ ‘!!. The pictures were from behind the scenes of their latest music video Gale Lagana Hai which was shot at Shimla and released on January 18, 2021.

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram announcement of Indian Women Rising

Ekta Kapoor joined hands with filmmakers Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Guneet Monga to establish the collective titled ‘Indian Women Rising’. This will give opportunities to female movie directors in the industry and carve a way for them to come forward. The description of this initiative reads, “An endeavor to bring forth the unseen & unheard stories in the most democratic way - of, by & for women!”.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram

Erica Fernandes shared a reel on her Instagram using a particular filter. Fans were in awe and happened to call her a real-life barbie. She wrote, “Haila! Yeh kaun hai ðŸ™€” followed by the #reelitfeelit #ericafernandes #ejf #love #ðŸ§¿ as she was surprised how the filter completely changed her appearance.

Krystle D’Souza’s Instagram stories with her 'Bf'

Krystle D’Souza jumped up on the ‘Post A Picture Of’ trend recently, on her Instagram stories. When asked to share a picture with her boyfriend, the actor didn’t share one but multiple pictures with ‘it’. And her boyfriend in question was none other than – ‘Food’ and it was quite evident that the actor loves her snacks more than any other thing.

