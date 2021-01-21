‘Mad And Adorable’: Ankita Lokhande Reminisces Memories With SSR On His Birth Anniversary

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, several actors have taken to their social media handles to upload their fond memories with the late actor and remember him. On January 21, Ankita Lokhande also took to Twitter to share a video of SSR in a bid to celebrate him. SSR had passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had termed the death as a suicide. However, his family and fans have been asking for justice since his death and they continue to share stills of his movies remembering him.

While taking to Twitter, Ankita shared a heartwarming video of the late actor and their dog Scotch. In the clip, SSR can be seen playing around with his pooch as they run around the house. Sushant also can be seen challenging his dog to get hold of his toy. In the caption, Ankita wrote how she always wants to remember SSR for the “intelligent, romantic and mad” person he was in his happiest phase.

I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable ☺️#HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/3xHpLNB20W — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 21, 2021

READ: On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, Sister Shweta Announces SSR Memorial Fund

Ankita was a part of SSR’s journey as his co-star on the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. She also witnessed his transition from the small screen to the big screen on a personal level, as they were in a relationship at that time. Though Sushant and Ankita broke up five years after his entry into films, the latter came out in support of the late star, and backed the movement for justice for him, backing the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

‘He was a pure soul’

Meanwhile, on seeing Ankita’s post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things sweet. The past has been viewed over 13,000 times and it has received thousands of likes and comments. Some of the users went on to remember the actor and his personality, while some went on to send birthday wishes.

We miss you dear Sushant! We miss your voice, we miss your smile, we miss your presence, we miss your honesty. You will be Remembered always!! You are the best! Stay blessed! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#SushantDay @itsSSR — Sunil Gupta (@Gurusunilmaths) January 21, 2021

I know where you are brother, now you are in the universe. You sit in the universe and see everything, what is going on the earth and I love you brother I miss you brother Happy Birthday brother, you have to make it without you but you are watching everything?#SushantDay — Sonu Singh Kushwah 🇮🇳 (@itsSSK_7) January 21, 2021

READ: On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, Sister Shweta Announces SSR Memorial Fund

Thanks so much for sharing the memory. It brings all good memories and a smile on our face. We try to find Sushant in you, thanks again!#SuhantDay — Suman Kumari (@SumanKumari1420) January 21, 2021

Happy birthday my dear bayi. 1 st birthday without you. I can't explain the feeling and emotions. I really miss your smile. You always live in our hearts.

Forever. #HappyBirthdaySSR — helen (@Helna71959832) January 21, 2021

Love is unconditional always. Sush has blessed you while leaving the world so that you be happy always. He was a pure soul.

Miss you Sushant.#SushantDay — anya1234 (@karpooragauram) January 21, 2021

READ: On Sushant's First Birth Anniversary, Bhumi Remembers Late Actor With Throwback Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Remember When He Had Deleted All His IG Posts?





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.