Ankita Lokhande Welcomes 2021 With Some Mind-blowing Dance Moves

Actor Ankita Lokhande’s dance videos on social media are a hit among fans, She recently added yet another one to her list. As all her fans awaited her amazing dance videos, they were delighted to see Ankita Lokhande’s reel in which she showcased some of her spectacular dance moves. Let’s take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram and see how she thrilled her fans with her stunning dance moves.

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle and welcomed the new year with her contemporary dance moves. Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram reel consisted of her performance on a popular Bollywood song. In the video, she can be seen in a cool yellow coloured dress full of flair with black polka dots. As Ankita Lokhande illustrated her contemporary moves, her pet dog could be seen gazing at her in the background.

In the caption, she stated ‘2021 is here’ and added a heart symbol next to it. Many of the fans took to Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram reel and commented on how elegant her moves looked in her latest video. Some of her fans even mentioned how gorgeous and lovely Ankita looked while dancing to this popular Hindi song. Some of the fans even showered love by adding hearts and heart-eyed symbols in the comments. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ comments under Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram reel.



Ankita Lokhande’s dance videos

Ankita Lokhande has some of the most amazing dance videos on her Instagram handle and all get immense love from her fans. She also shared this video a while ago in which she can be seen rehearsing for one of her dance performances for an award show. She can be seen in a cool jumpsuit while dancing with one of her choreographers. In the caption, she added how this time it would be different, difficult and a lot painful for her to perform. As she posted this video on Instagram, many of her friends from the industry also took to her Instagram post and complimented her on how graceful her dance moves were. One of the fans even mentioned how he was eagerly waiting to watch her performance at the award show.

