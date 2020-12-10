Ankita Lokhande Reveals Who Has Her 'unconditional Love'; See Pictures

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of a 5-month birthday celebration for a baby of her boyfriend Vicky Jain's sister Varsha. The actor also revealed who has her unconditional love. Ankita shared a series of posts of the celebration that kept her fans entertained. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post below.

Ankita posted a series of pictures of the birthday celebration. In the pictures, Ankita donned a black t-shirt dress and styled it up with a statement neckpiece. In the video, Ankita was seen twirling with a baby and she wished her happy birthday. The second picture captured Ankita's flawless selfie. The actor donned minimal makeup while she played around with her wavy hair. In the third picture, Ankita was seen posing with a wide smile as she caught strings of balloons in her hand. Ankita captioned the post, "unconditional love". Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's photos below.

This adorable series garnered the attention of several fans. They were quick to comment on the post and bombarded it with several emoticons. One of the fans wrote, "You are looking like an angel diiii", while another penned, "We always pray for your happiness. Other fans commented, "That kid is so lucky" "May God bless both this cute little child" "Beautiful pics mam... gbu cutie.. looking fab". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Ankita never fails to keep her fans entertained and updates about the little moments of her life. The actor has a fan following of around 2.9M followers. In one of her previous posts, the actor shared a glimpse of her dance performance at a TV award show. Ankita was seen dancing with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the song Kaun Tujhe. She donned white attire with her hair perfectly styled. As soon as the post was released, it grabbed the attention of several fans to poured in their comments and reactions. She captioned the post, "Glimpse" with a heart emoticon and also mentioned #tribute for the late actor.

Several fans wrote about how they miss Sushant. They commented, "Omg my strong girl, sush and your fans are so proud of you! Love you!!!" while the others wrote, "Goosebumps", "Beautiful and I'm sure it must have been incredibly emotional. Sending you lots of love x", "More and More power to you my girl! Goosebumps. Well I am Sure he loved it from there... Kaun Tujhe Yu Pyaar Karega".

