Ankita Lokhande Shares A Sneek Peek Video Of Her Tribute Performance For SSR; Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande has shared a sneak peek into what her tribute performance for her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput is going to look like through her latest Instagram post. In the video that can be found below, one can see that the Manikarnika actress is dancing on a track from Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. From the looks of it, it seems like the performance is going to involve a handful of extras. Ankita Lokhande's video is giving the impression of a grand performance that industry mates and viewers will get to see on the upcoming edition of Zee Rishety Awards.

Here is Ankita Lokhande's video for all to see (Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram):

In the above video that was released through Ankita Lokhande's Instagram, one can also sense that while she is giving her best possible performance on stage, the Manikarnika actress is clearly wrestling with memories of her and the Chhichore actor. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput had dated for nearly six years until 2016.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput:

Ankita Lokhande and the late actor met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. At first, it is said that the two co-stars weren't particularly fond of each other. But, as has been seen multiple times over in the cases of co-stars turning celebrity couples, the negative feelings organically turned into positive ones and before the two knew about it, their friendship blossomed into a long-term relationship.

Multiple attempts later, Ankita finally agreed to a relationship and then the two moved in together shortly after. The couple also got a nod from the respective fan bases of the actors as well as that of their first show together. The equation between the two seemingly began changing after Sushant chose to pursue a career as a mainstream film actor in Bollywood. The two officially broke up in 2016, ahead of the release of M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor would go on to make nine films as a lead actor and would play supporting characters in countless others. Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

