Ankita Lokhande Happily Twirls In White Dress, Says 'rehna Tu Hai Jaisa Tu'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a video of her twirling in her dress. The actor was seen donning a wide smile for the camera as she moved the camera around while twirling in her dress. Sporting a white strappy dress, Ankita was seen holding the flare of the dress from one side to move around as she played around with the camera. She was seen moving to the beats of Rehna Tu by A.R. Rahman.

The actor was spotted donning a no-makeup face with a messy bun to complete her look. Ankita Lokhande shared the video by adding a line from the song in the caption. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Ankita’s video. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram update.

Ankita Lokhande shakes a leg with beau Vicky

Ankita Lokhande has been quite active on her Instagram. From sharing glimpses of her playing with her dogs to showering love on her beau Vicky, the actor is often seen interacting with her fans through social media. In the recent past, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took to Instagram to show off their sizzling chemistry by shaking a leg on the popular Bang Bang song from the movie of the same title. The couple was seen twinning in white loungewear. "Vikki and anky #reelsinstagram #reels #ankitalokhande #vikkianky #dance #nightdresses," Ankita wrote. Ankita's close friend Mahesh Shetty reacted and wrote, "Kyaaaa baat." [sic] Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's video.

Ankita Lokhande flaunts her black attire

Ankita Lokhande earlier took to Instagram to share a video of her. The actor's video was a cumulation of several boomerang videos that she shot showing off her black attire. In the videos, she was seen flaunting her black suit and makeup. The actor was seen wearing golden statement earrings which made her look even more gorgeous. She also added the song Bholi Si Surat as the background of her video. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's video.

Ankita Lokhande on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. After impressing fans in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai. She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie. Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment.

