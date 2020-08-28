Kashmera Calls Ankita Lokhande A 'woman Of Substance' During Haldi Kumkum Function; Pics

Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently organised Haldi Kumkum at her place. Kashmera Shah, who attended the event, shared a picture on social media. The Bollywood actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo alongside Ankita Lokhande at her house. It features the duo in traditional Indian attires while posing for the capture. Here’s everything to know about Kashmera Shah’s latest post on social media. Read on:

Ankita Lokhande organises Haldi Kumkum

Bollywood actor Kashmera Shah visited Ankita Lokhande’s house on August 26, 2020, Wednesday for Haldi Kumkum. The next day, she took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a picture with the former through her official Instagram handle. It showcases both of them in a traditional avatar.

Kashmera Shah draped a royal green saree, pairing it with a full-sleeved white blouse, featuring heavy embroidery work. The Bollywood actor kept her look simple, yet classic with no accessories. Moreover, she opted for a minimal makeup look and applied a pink-shaded lip colour apart from highlighting her eyes. For a complete look, Kashmera Shah kept her middle-parted and straightened hair loose. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande draped a white designer saree. For a rounded off look, the actor sported large statement earrings, tied her hair in a tidy bun, and went for a minimal makeup look.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kashmera Shah expressed how much she rejoiced Haldi KumKum at Ankita Lokhande’s house. She wrote, “Last night at the woman of substance @lokhandeankita s house for Haldi KumKum. For the people that don’t know Haldi KumKum is a very popular tradition in the Maharashtrian culture and I being half Maharashtrian have enjoyed this festival growing up. I am happy that my first Haldi KumKum post marriage was at Ankita’s place. May God always keep this smile on your face, and may people learn the meaning of loyalty from you. Love you always.”Check out Ankita Lokhande and Kashmera Shah’s photo on Instagram:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Comments on Kashmera Shah’s Instagram post

Kashmera Shah’s Instagram post has garnered more than 19,000 likes and around 100 comments at the time of this writing. Many fans and followers of the duo wrote supportive lines on the photo. On the other hand, some of them dropped emoticons such as roses, heart-eyed smileys, hearts, and fire. Check out their responses on Kashmera Shah and Ankita Lokhande’s photo on social media:

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.