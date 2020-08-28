Ankita Lokhande Furious Over Lucknow Animal Cruelty Case; Calls It Unbelievable

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a horrific incident regarding animal cruelty which happened in Lucknow. She shared a post by a Lucknow resident who highlighted the issue to the concerned authorities and demanded capital punishment against such activities. Ankita Lokhande spoke about how unbelievable the entire incident was and also highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Ankita Lokhande against animal violence

An animal cruelty video, which surfaced on the Internet is being vigorously shared on Instagram. Ankita Lokhande shared the post and wrote that the criminal in the video deserves to get the same treatment that she is giving the puppy. The actor seemed utterly shocked at how violent people can get towards a small and helpless creature. Have a look at the post shared by Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram here.

The video shows a baby animal being crushed under a woman's feet, in the passenger seat of a car. She was deliberately hurting the puppy to make a video for unknown reasons. The video sparked outrage in various parts of the country and an FIR was also filed by the Lucknow police.

The internet user also highlighted how such animal cruelty incidents have been on the rise in India as people have been torturing helpless animals for fun and pleasure. In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people can be seen demanding capital punishment for the offender for the act of cruelty as it is also being speculated that the puppy died after the physical torture. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on social media here.

Lately, abuses against animals have been on the rise and internet users has been demanding befitting laws for quite some time now. The prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was passed in the year 1960 and hence is considered outdated by most citizens and lawyers. Activists have been demanding a change in animal protection laws for years now as they believe amendments are necessary.

