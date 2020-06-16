Saif Ali Khan Alleges 'ultimate Hypocrisy' In Bollywood's Sushant Singh Rajput Tributes 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14 left everyone in shock. Soon after the news came, celebrities and fans took to their social media to mourn the death of the actor. However, actor Saif Ali Khan said he considers the sudden outpour as 'ultimate hypocrisy'. Read on to know what he said:

Saif Ali Khan calls out Bollywood for their ''ultimate hypocrisy''

In an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan said that it is a cutthroat line of work and nobody cares for anybody. He added that to pretend that people do care is the ultimate hypocrisy and said that he thinks it is an insult to the dead. He further said that it is an ''insult to the soul that is gone''.

Saif said that there are many people who have made comments very quickly and expressed that people are somewhere gaining mileage from Sushant Singh Rajput's tragedy, be it through showing compassion or interest or taking a political stance. He added there are so many people who are talking rubbish in the non-stop barrage on social media. The actor thinks that all of it is actually embarrassing.

Saif Ali Khan further said that out of respect for Sushant, a day of silence or introspection would be more apt than the outpouring of love. He said that the outpouring was coming from people who obviously did not care about him. He further added that these are the people who famously don't care about anyone.

He further said that people live in an age where someone writes ten lines on Twitter for a person and then walks right past them on the street. He said that these people don't even touch you or shake your hands. The actor added that people get wished for their birthday but nobody actually calls them and there is no contact.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also called out Bollywood on their hypocrisy. She said that actors don't get appreciation where it is due whereas star kids get acknowledged not only through words but through awards as well. Her team wrote in the caption, "PSA

It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!". [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way, aged 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites took place in Mumbai on Monday.

