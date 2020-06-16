Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes To Be Immersed In Ganga In His Hometown Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. The actor's untimely demise has created a void in the industry. Now, as per the latest inputs, the actor’s ashes will be taken back to Patna, Bihar, which is his hometown, via Delhi where his family will go on Tuesday. Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes will be immersed in the Ganges.

Sushant Singh's Rajput's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium, in presence of his father and family members. Sushant's funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others. Television stars like Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani were also seen attending Rajput's funeral.

Also Read | Never having met doesn't spare Kriti Kulhari heartbreak from Sushant Singh Rajput's death

An official statement released by the team of Sushant

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame with his role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his feet in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and played a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer, PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Sonam, Sonakshi, Zaira slam people spreading negativity

However, Sushant's career saw a rocket rise after he starred the superhit film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he essays the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's debut film, which was well-received by the audience. His recently release Chhichhore in 2019 saw stupendous responses from the audience and critics alike. The last memory of Bollywood's charming actor will be his upcoming flick, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of Fault In Our Stars.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Manish Malhotra remembers Sushant in an emotional post

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput' death: Director Kushan Nandy opens up about having suicidal thoughts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.