Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Kai Po Che' Director Abhishek Kapoor Pens A Tribute

Recently, director Abhishek Kapoor, who worked twice with Sushant Singh Rajput, took to his social media handle and expressed his grief over the death of the actor. Sharing an adorable candid picture, Abhishek Kapoor also shared a note. In the note, the director wrote about Rajput's love for science and the cosmos. He also shared his experience of working with him in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mahesh Shetty's Team Issues Statement; Says He's Heartbroken

The note of the director read, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters." His note further read, "I pray for his family whose loss is unmeasurable." Praising the last actor, Abhishek Kapoor concluded the note and wrote, "he was a huge science buff and was consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother.. and stay interstellar". Check out his post below:

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Urvashi Rautela Emphasises Importance Of Mental Health

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. A postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital, and the report has been submitted. The final rites were performed by the actor’s father and his sisters at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium. A few Bollywood celebs and co-star of Sushant, including Shradhha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty came to bid adieu to the actor.

READ | 'Sleep My Brother': Farhan Akhtar Mourns Loss Of Sushant Singh Rajput, Pens Down A Verse

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Statements Of Family Members & Rhea Chakraborty To Be Taken

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.