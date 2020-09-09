In Huge Win For Kangana Ranaut, Bombay HC Stays Sena-led BMC's Demolition Of Her Office

In a massive setback to the Maharashtra government and a massive win for Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow.

Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

#BharatForKangana | Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui appearing in Bombay High Court hearing on her petition against BMC razing her office; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/sdhAXfKkb4 — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

Kangana will arrive in Mumbai by afternoon, and before her flight took off she said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.' She said that she has promised to give blood to Maharashtra pride and 'Maha government and their goons' cannot harm her spirit. This comes as Kangana has locked horns with Shiv Sena after comparing Mumbai to PoK and the Taliban over the threats issued against her.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.' "Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law

Responding to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had said that no work is being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises "as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."

No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer https://t.co/qVDRL64MwF pic.twitter.com/HCNxNfZYd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban' in response to their threats against her. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

