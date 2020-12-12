Ankita Lokhande turns 'winter baby' as she enjoys vacation with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande might have had only one release this year, but she had been one of the most talked-about celebrities this year. This was proved in Google’s top-most searched celebrities in India for this year, where she was on the ninth position. While her professional life might have taken a break due to COVID-19, her personal life has been making headlines, as was evident in her recent pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares A Positive Quote, Says 'the Right People Will Gravitate'

Ankita Lokhande vacations with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain set off for a snowy destination for their vacation. The actor dropped stunning pictures, where the duo posed in style. The couple’s style game was on point as they donned woolen outfits, and even goofed around or posed candidly for photographs, with the scenic snow-capped mountains giving them it a breathtaking background.

The Pavitra Rishta star joking wrote, ‘Wapas chale kya?’ (Should we go again) and termed herself as a 'Winter baby’ to exult over the snowfall.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Who Has Her 'unconditional Love'; See Pictures

Celebrities like Arti Singh and Amruta Khanwilkar were awestruck with the pictures and showered love on them.

Numerous pictures and videos of Ankita and Vicky have been going viral recently. This included videos of them dancing together, goofing around in the car or celebrating occasions like Diwali.

What has Ankit Lokhande been up to?

Ankita Lokhande had been in the news for her support to the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was her first co-star, in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, and ex-boyfriend. She had participated in numerous initiatives and campaigns, like raising her voice seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Recently, she even gave a tribute to him with her performance at an awards show.

At that time, when asked about the message for SSR fans, she had said, “Convey my love, and please keep loving. This time there is something special. Watch it as it for the fans of Sushant.” “I know people love Sushant a lot and today is only a small effort from my end,” she said before her performance.

On the professional front, Ankita, who had made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika, featured in Baaghi 3, that released in March. She is yet to announce her next venture.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Among Google's Top-searched Personalities Of 2020

READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares A Sneek Peek Video Of Her Tribute Performance For SSR; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.