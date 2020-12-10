Ankita Lokhande Shares A Positive Quote, Says 'the Right People Will Gravitate'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a positive thought with her fans and followers. The quote read - ''It's not my job to be likeable. The right people will gravitate'. Take a look at the post she shared and read more updates regarding the actor:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande among Google's top-searched personalities of 2020

Ankita Lokhande's photos

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande shares a sneek peek video of her tribute performance for SSR; Watch Video

The quote is shared by an account called Positive Thoughts Vibes and is a page that is often looked at by the actor. Ankita often shares posts and also gives fans insight into her thought process. The quote mentions that people must not change themselves to be more likeable to others as the right people will always come around and will adore you for who you are. Prior to this post, the actor had shared another post in which she was seen thanking God for everything. Take a look at her update:

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande shares glimpse of her dance performance on 'Kaun Tujhe'; fans miss SSR

Ankita Lokhande is also very active on her Instagram and keeps posting many pictures of herself. Ankita Lokhande's images are always very light and fun. In her last post, fans can spot the actor in a black dress lip-syncing to a song. She looks very happy and is seen at a birthday party. Take a look:

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande shares sizzling glimpses of her look from a recent awards ceremony

Many fans liked the post and mentioned that the actor was the queen of expressions. One fan also mentioned that the actor was one of the best actors on TV. The post's caption also read - 'Shine Bright, Smile Brighter'. In another post, fans can spot the actor rehearsing for an upcoming award function. The caption read - 'Rehearsals !!! See you on 27 December #zeerishteyawards2020'. Many fans showered the post with likes and comments. Take a look:

In terms of her recent work, she was seen in 'Baaghi 3' (2020). The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It cast Tiger Shroff as Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh as Inspector Vikram Charan Chaturvedi, Shraddha Kapoor as Siya Nandan & Ankita Lokhande as Ruchi Nandan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.