Ankita Lokhande Dedicates Daughters Day To Her 'maa & Paa', Posts Emotional Note For Them

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande on Instagram wrote the sweetest words on the occasion of Daughters Day on Sunday along with a photo with her parents. Her father, Shashikant Lokhande, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and Ankita's emotional post for both, her "maa and paa" has touched the hearts of her fans on social media.

She wrote, "I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u ðŸ’• Thanku so much for everything. I’m very very proud to be ur daughter â¤ï¸me and Arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa ðŸ‘‹ I love u to the moon and back ðŸ¤— Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world ðŸŒ¸ Parents are priceless.ðŸ’•"

Ankita's devotion towards her parents has won the hearts of her fans on Instagram as they have showered their love and expressed adoration for the actor. Many have sent "Get well soon" wishes for her father's speedy recovery through their comments on her post.

Ankita Lokhande has recently been at the forefront in fighting for justice for her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput who died under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra on June 14 this year. She has been actively participating in various social media initiatives to honour the late actor by fulfilling his dreams.

Recently, Ankita joined the fans and family of Sushant by planting trees in memory of her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend. The actor was accompanied by her ’partner in almost everything’ as ‘Hatchi and mamma’ participated in the initiative on their balcony. The Manikarnika star is seen posing sweetly with her mud-filled hands, as Hatchi looked curiously. Ankita wrote that the initiative was 'our way to remember SSR', as they fulfilled one of his dreams.

