Ankita Lokhande’s Unseen Childhood Pic Copying Her Mom's Pose Is A Treat For All Her Fans

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most celebrated and well-known actors in the Indian television industry. Having entered the Hindi movie industry with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), the actor has become a nationwide known personality now. Ankita Lokhande is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Ankita Lokhande never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Here’s a throwback picture of Ankita Lokhande’s childhood that will make fans go awww!

Ankita Lokhande’s unseen childhood picture

Ankita Lokhande is one of the very active celebrities on social media. The artist shared a throwback picture of her childhood on her pet dog, Scotch's Instagram profile. Posting a picture of her childhood and her mother’s childhood wearing similar attire, Ankita Lokhande captioned the picture, “I believe that a mother creates a daughter. Your love made her the person she is today. To bring such beautiful soul in this world, nurturing and raising her to be one of her kind. Making her strong, bold, fearless and yet very humble, kind and generous, it requires one to be more strong and fearless. Aaji, people should learn how to raise their kids like you have raised her. All her qualities come from you.Thank you for showing us this wonderful world of mutual love and unconditional happiness. She is a true reflection of yours. May your daughter fulfill all your dreams and desires and may the blessings of bappa be always upon you 🔱 Love 🧡 @vandanaphadnislokhande @lokhandeankita”.

On the work front

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame by playing the lead character in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor later appeared in several other television shows and made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Ankita Lokhande played the character of Jhalkaribai in the film. Ankita Lokhande was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3 along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor.

