Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Ankita Lokhande Turned Hairstylist For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, had sent shockwaves in the entire industry. Fans have been still mourning his loss and have been keeping his memory alive through reminiscing his movies along with some earlier delightful pictures and videos of the actor. Recently, an unseen picture of the late actor has been going viral on social media where he can be seen getting his hair set by his former ladylove Ankita Lokhande.

When Ankita Lokhande was Sushant's hairstylist

Talking about the picture, it has Ankita applying a hairspray while setting up Sushant's hair. While the Chhichhore actor can be seen immersed in some work, Ankita can be seen taking her role as his hairstylist very seriously. Sushant can be seen sporting a casual black attire with headphones wrapped around his neck. Ankita, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white t-shirt along with a white cap.

The fan club which posted the picture also shared that the Kedarnath actor had taken to his Twitter account to share this endearing picture on May 12, 2015. He had captioned it by saying how he is getting ready by the 'master stylist' Ankita. This may make any die-hard fan of the former couple teary-eyed. Take a look at the throwback picture.

Recently, Ankita had revealed in her interview with Republic TV how Sushant used to get affected by some blind items written on him. She had called the Dil Bechara actor to be a truly sensitive person who used to be affected by such things. The Pavitra Rishta actor had added that when they were together, she used to take care of him during such stressful times.

When asked by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami if the blind items, that referred him as skirt chaser, a dud and even put a #Metoo allegation, affected him, Ankita replied saying this:

Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive, he was very emotional about his career and everything. He used to be very concerned about what people were saying about our relationship, and what people would write would matter to him. A person from outside makes it big with his own effort, how will it not affect him? So many blinds used to be written on him, when I was there I used to handle him, used to tell him, It’s okay, you don’t have to worry, can’t keep everyone happy.

