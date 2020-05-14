'Gully Boy' Fame Ankur Tewari Reveals The Making Of The Song 'Apna Time Aayega'

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production company Tiger Baby Films made its debut with the musical drama film Gully Boy. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Tiger Baby Films is known to have one of the most interesting social media handle. Tiger Baby Films keeps posting entertaining and thought-provoking content on their social media account. Recently, the social media page of Tiger Baby Films shared a behind the scenes on how Ankur Tewari created the song Apna Time Aayega for his audience.

Tiger Baby Films recently started their new series on social media called Off the Record. In this series, the most prominent celebrities of the Film Industry describe one of their most exemplary scenes from one of their movies. Ankur Tewari was the lyricist and music supervisor of the song Apna Time Aayega. On the recent episode of Off The Record, Ankur Tewari told the audiences how the final song Apna Time Aayega which instantly became one of the most popular songs of that year, was brought together.

Tiger Baby Films shared the video on their Instagram account.

Here is a look at the full video that Tiger Baby Films shared

Dub Sharma and DIVINE jointly composed the song Apna Time Aayega from the film Gully Boy. Gully Boy's lead actor Ranveer Singh lent his powerful voice to the song. DIVINE and Ankur Tewari are the lyricists of Apna Time Aayega. The film Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

