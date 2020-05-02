Ranveer Singh's Photos From The Look Test For 'Gully Boy' Goes Viral; See Pics

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s pictures from his screen test for his role in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' is going viral on social media. Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Murad in the movie Gully Boy. The movie became a smashing hit and was India’s entry for the Oscars in 2019. The pictures from the screen test which have gone viral capture the transformation of Ranveer Singh from the actor to the character of Murad. Check out Ranveer Singh’s photos from the look test.

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy look

In the picture shared by a fan account, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing the signature blue hoodie with white stripes. He can be seen wearing a blue coloured kurta and a pair of olive green coloured trousers. Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing black shoes.

In the photo, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a kurta with black and red stripes. He can be seen wearing black coloured trousers and a jacket.

Ranveer Singh wore a grey stripped shirt which he paired with a blue coloured pants.

The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and the chemistry between the lead pairs received much accolade.

