Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka Share Their Stories Of Audition Struggles

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent release, Tuesdays & Fridays is gaining immense popularity and the audience seem to love the new entries Anmol Thakeria Dhillon And Jhataleka Malhotra. Based on a quirky love story, the romantic comedy flick is directed by Taranveer Singh. Ahead of the film's release, debutants Anmol and Jhataleka had an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, wherein they opened up about their audition struggles.

Anmol & Jhataleka on audition struggles

Talking about the same, Jhataleka said the journey from Femina 2014 to Tuesdays & Fridays wasn't easy for her. The actor further added that she won't lie that it was an uncertain journey for her. She gave several auditions and waited longer for the results. Jhataleka said that auditioning for any project takes its own sweet time.

She also added that things didn't work out for her every time. The star shared that being from Mumbai was an advantage for her. She said her family and friends always supported her emotionally and motivated her to do her best. Jhataleka also added that she had faith in God. She concluded by saying that it was easy but it was worth it.

Also Read | Kiara Advani wishes close friend Anmol Thakeria Dhillon on release of his debut film

Further, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon revealed his story of auditions. He said people have a misconception that getting projects is easy but that's not true. He stated that he doesn't know about other actors but he auditioned for almost two to three years until he landed the lead role in Tuesdays & Fridays. Anmol shared that he had to deal with lots of rejections.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon further added that things for him and Jhataleka worked at the same time. He said they both have shared a similar kind of journey to reach the heights. Tuesdays & Fridays released in theatres on Feb 19, Friday.

Also Read | Anmol Thakeria Dhillon visits Gurudwara with Poonam Dhillon ahead of debut film's release

Apart from the leads, the film also stars Niki Walia, Zoa Morani, Nayan Shukla, Kamini Khanna, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Reem Shaikh, Eklavey Kashyap, Karishma Bhandari, Aashim Gulati, Anuradha Patel, Parmeet Sethi, among many others. Tuesdays & Fridays follows the story of a millennial couple who get into a relationship where they are allowed to meet only on 'Tuesdays & Fridays'. Watch the trailer below.

Also Read | 'Gol Gappa' song from 'Tuesdays & Fridays' unveiled, Anmol-Jhataleka are all things love

Also Read | Anmol Thakeria Dhillon receives praises from National Award choreographer Kruti Mahesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.