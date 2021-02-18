Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Visits Gurudwara With Poonam Dhillon Ahead Of Debut Film's Release

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon who is set to make his acting debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was papped on Thursday, February 18 as he visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai. He was spotted alongside his mother, the yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon. Titled Tuesdays & Fridays, the movie is set to arrive in theatres on Friday, February 19, 2021, and features Jhataleka opposite Anmol.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon visits the Gurudwara, a day before his debut movie releases

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, son of actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria, is gearing up for the release of his debut film. The actor is setting foot in the industry with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Tuesdays & Fridays and was captured visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai as the release of him the film is just a day away. He was accompanied by his mother Poonam Dhillon and sister Paloma Dhillon.

Sharing the picture, paparazzi Manav Manglani stated in his caption, “#AnmolThakeriaDhillon with his family seeks blessings for his upcoming movie at a gurudwara in Mumbai” followed by the hashtags #TuesdaysandFridays, #love and #god as well as the tags to accounts of Anmol, Poonam and Paloma.

More about Tuesdays and Fridays

The movie was first announced by Anmol on his Instagram feed on January 28, 2021, along with the first look poster. The poster featured Anmol and his leading lady Jhataleka in a loved-up picture. The movie is produced by Bhansali productions and SCIPL along with Hi-Hat productions. The rom-com is directed by Taranveer Singh, who is making his directorial debut and has assisted on a few movies earlier including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Jhootha Hi Sahi (2010), and Karthik Calling Karthik (2010).

While sharing the poster, Anmol wrote, “Happily ever after, will make your heart skip a beat! Presenting the first look of #TuesdaysAndFridays. See you in cinemas on 19th Feb”. The movie’s trailer was released on social media and YouTube on January 31, 2021. The music of Tuesdays & Fridays is already available on various platforms. It is composed by Tony Kakkar.

