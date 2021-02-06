Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Receives Praises From National Award Choreographer Kruti Mahesh

Gearing up for his Bollywood debut, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon turned into an instant favorite of the film fraternity following release of his film's poster and trailer. Adding to the excitement of the debut, Anmol has now been showered with praises by the National Award Winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who has choreographed the songs of Tuesdays and Fridays. He's the son of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon and will be making his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Tuesdays and Fridays. After piquing the interests of the audience with the poster and teaser, the makers recently released the first song from the film which features Anmol letting himself loose on the dance floor.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon receives praises for his film

Garnering praises for his high-on-energy performance by the masses, Anmol has proven his dancing prowess which has received a huge thumbs up from his choreographer Kruti Mahesh. The National Award Winning choreographer for Ghoomar, couldn't stop gushing about the young actor. Expressing her thoughts on working with Anmol, Kruti shared that he's an absolute sweetheart and was dying to dance. She added that since the day they got together, he kept telling her that he wanted to dance.

She also said that Anmol loves and enjoys dancing and is not one of those people who scoff to dance. It is evident in the song as well as his dance moves would make one sprung on their feet. Speaking about his dancing skills, Kruti Mahesh said Anmol is an excellent dancer and is a good combination of someone who can be agile despite being tall. He is amongst the people who make dance easy, effortless and he is very light on his feet. It is quite refreshing to see someone like that today, added Kruti Mahesh.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon will be making his debut in Bollywood with Tuesdays and Fridays. The film will be directed by Tanveer Singh and will also star actor Jhataleka Malhotra and Niki Walia. The film is expected to release on February 19th, 2021. The film follows the story of two millennials who fall in love and are allowed to meet only on Tuesdays & Fridays.

