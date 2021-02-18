'Gol Gappa' Song From 'Tuesdays & Fridays' Unveiled, Anmol-Jhataleka Are All Things Love

On February 16, the makers of Tuesdays & Fridays unveiled a new song from the movie titled Gol Gappa, starring Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka. In no time, the 2-minute-25-second peppy number garnered love from fans. The song chronicles the tale of two love birds who are enjoying the bliss and fun in their relationship. Sonu Kakkar and Benny Dayal have sung the song and the movie is all set to release on February 19, 2021.

In the video, the two love birds are experiencing different cultures and festivals together. Anmol asks Jhataleka if she will accept his proposal, after which she tells him to try doing that after a year and if he's lucky enough, she will say a yes to him. The duo parties together; enjoys coffee dates, and also gels up with each other's families. Sometimes, they also argue with each other, but that just brings them closer. Their camaraderie proves that if just one person is dedicated to the other, then nothing can break them apart. The song has splashes of vibrant colours and also gives a peek into the lavish nightlife in the city.

Gol Gappa song unveiled

The film, Tuesdays & Fridays, is produced by Bhansali Productions & SCIPL and is written and directed by Taranveer Singh. While the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, Tony Kakkar has composed it. Sharing the video, the makers of the movie wrote, "Tuesdays & Fridays is a quirky romantic comedy about Varun, a bestselling author, and Sia, an entertainment lawyer. They both have their distinct way of looking at love. Varun doesn’t believe in long term relationships, and he follows a 7-week rule, whereby he decides the expiry date of a relationship at the very beginning. Sia doesn’t agree with this, so she comes up with a plan according to which they are in a relationship only on two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays."

The twist in the tale is that the duo is allowed to date whoever they want on the rest of the days. Anmol took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the same. Reviewing the song, a user wrote, "This couple is lighting up".

