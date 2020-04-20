SLB's Next 'Tuesdays And Fridays' To Release On A Digital Platform Due To Coronavirus?

After launching Javed Jaffrey's son Mizaan Jaffrey under Bhansali Productions' last film Malaal in 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch yet another star kid in his upcoming film titled Tuesdays and Fridays. The film will star Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria's son Anmol Thakeria in the lead role, while the Miss International participant (2014),

Jhataleka Malhotra will star opposite Thakeria as the female lead. This modern-day rom-com will mark the debut of both the actors in Bollywood and is expected to release on an OTT platform due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Take Down The Set Of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Excited Fans Hope For Another 'epic'

Bhansali Productions' next titled 'Tuesdays and Fridays' to be released on a streaming platform?

Owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the release dates of a lot of film across the world have been pushed by the makers, while the release of multiple films has been shifted to various streaming platforms. However, if the reports from several online portals are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming rom-com titled Tuesdays and Fridays might also be released on an OTT platform. The film is under post-production and the makers are reportedly contemplating on a digital release, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Expresses His Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar

According to the reports, alongside Anmol Thakeria and Jhataleka Malhotra, the Bhaag Johnny actor Zoa Morani has also been roped in to play a key role in the film. Several sources also revealed that the story of Tuesdays And Fridays will revolve around two millennials who date each other but get to meet each other only on Tuesdays and Fridays, while they are free to date other people for the rest of the week.

While Thakeria will be seen essaying the role of an author, Malhotra will play the role of a lawyer. in this Taranveer Singh directorial. The film also marks Singh's directorial debut in Bollywood, as he has been an assistant director of multiple films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jhootha Hi Sahi, and Karthik Calling Karthik.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' Remake?

(Image credit: Anmol Thakeria and Jhataleka Malhotra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.