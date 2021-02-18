Anmol Thakeria On If Being A Star Kid Was Disadvantage: 'Wasn’t Offered Film On Platter'

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s son, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, Tuesdays & Fridays. Anmol recently opened up about nepotism and if being a star kid was a disadvantage for him. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor mentioned that he's sure somewhere it does help and that he can just speak about his journey and his experience. Thakeria mentioned that he wasn’t offered this film just on a platter and that Jhataleka and he have had the same journey from the day they had a meeting with Bhansali.

Anmol on nepotism

Anmol continued that they both had to send in audition and dance tapes and that after a few months, they were finalised. Speaking about how Jhataleka is not from a film family, he added that there was no difference in their process of getting this film. He further asserted that it was identical and that they were treated as equal throughout. The actor also spoke about his director and said that he also happens to be an outsider and that there are two outsiders and one film kid, but all with the equal and same opportunity.

It was on January 30 when the makers of Tuesdays & Fridays unveiled its trailer. The movie stars Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka in lead roles. The film is a quirky romantic comedy about Varun, a bestselling author, and Sia, an entertainment lawyer. While their world is completely different, their perspectives towards love also differ. Hence, they decide to meet each other on Tuesdays and Fridays only. However, sometimes they get vexed with the confusion that follows in their lives. The movie is produced by Bhansali Productions & SCIPL and is written and directed by Taranveer Singh.

On Wednesday, Anmol took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his new song Gol Gappa from the movie. The peppy track is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Benny Dayal and is composed by Tony Kakar. Tuesdays & Fridays is all set to hit the marquee on Feb 19, 2021.

